Oil prices rise for the second straight day as US inventories decline

-
ALSO READ
Oil refiners on the margin amid rising crude prices, muted demand
Rising global crude oil prices may spoil D-Street party, say experts
Oil steady before OPEC+ talks on supply amid economic recovery
Oil rises on OPEC+ supply restraint and brighter economic forecast
Brent crude above $60 a barrel after over a year amid demand recovery
-
Oil prices rose for the second straight day on Friday, as data showed a draw in US inventories, but were heading for a weekly loss amid uncertainty over global supplies after an Opec+ impasse. Brent crude oil futures were trading at $76.10 a barrel, at the time of going to press. US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.41, or 1.9 per cent, at $74.35.
Prices on both sides of the Atlantic were on track for around a 1 per cent weekly drop, dragged down by the collapse of output talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, together known as Opec+.
US crude and gasoline stocks fell and gasoline demand reached its highest since 2019, the US Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, signalling increasing strength in the economy.
“A bullish EIA stock report helped the oil market rebound into the black,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU