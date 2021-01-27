Oil slips as Covid-19 and demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report

-
ALSO READ
Oil near 10-month high after Saudi Arabia's unilateral supply cut
Oil prices fall on fears about economic fallout from rising Covid-19 cases
Oil hits 11-month highs on Saudi output cut pledge, equities rally
Oil prices tick up with European shares amid Saudi blast reports
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
-
Oil slipped further below $56 a barrel on Wednesday as persistent concerns about demand countered industry data showing US crude inventories fell unexpectedly.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that US crude inventories fell by 5.3 million barrels. Analysts expect them to rise in a Reuters poll ahead of official inventory figures due at 1530 GMT.
Brent crude slipped 37 cents or 0.7% to $55.54 a barrel by 1447 GMT, giving up an earlier gain. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 31 cents to $52.30.
"Demand concerns should remain with us for some time," Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank said.
Brent on Jan. 13 hit an 11-month high of $57.42, having recovered from a 21-year low below $16 in April due to a demand recovery particularly in China and huge supply cuts by OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+.
ALSO READ: Wall Street opens lower with earnings underway, eyes on Federal Reserve
"Oil continues consolidating," said Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA. "The Saudi Arabian cuts, OPEC+ compliance above 85% and an insatiable demand from Asia means that oil has seen its cyclical lows for 2021."
As well as the inventory report, in focus later on Wednesday will be the results of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. Analysts expect the Fed to stick to its dovish tone to help speed the economic recovery.
Still, the number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 100 million as infections rise in Europe and the Americas, and Asia scrambles to contain fresh outbreaks.
China, the second-largest oil consumer, has recently seen a coronavirus resurgence, but official Chinese data showed 75 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest daily rise since Jan. 11.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU