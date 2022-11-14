JUST IN
Oil prices fall $1 on surging Covid cases in China, firmer US dollar
Oil prices extend gains as China eases some Covid-19 restrictions
Asian share markets pause as US Fed Reserve warns against exuberance
Wall Street heads higher as US Federal Reserve rate hopes dent dollar
Dollar set for biggest two-day fall since 2009 as rate outlook shifts
Global stocks rise after lower US inflation eases interest rate hike fears
Oil prices jump by over 2% as China eases some coronavirus restrictions
Asia stocks surge as cooling inflation raises hopes that Fed will ease up
Dollar slides, CPI data suggests Fed could slow pace of rate hikes
Dollar slumps after CPI data suggests US Fed may ease interest rate hikes
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
It's behind me': Imran Khan takes a U-turn on US conspiracy' claim
Russia-Ukraine conflict, US-China frictions dominate G20 summit in Bali
Business Standard

Opec cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

The group, which recently cut production targets, will remain cautious, Saudi Arabia's energy minister was quoted as saying last week

Topics
OPEC | OPEC output | Oil demand

Reuters 

OPEC
Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and also trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates.

Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.6%, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report, down 100,000 bpd from the previous forecast.

"The world economy has entered a period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges in the fourth quarter of 2022," OPEC said in the report.

"Downside risks include high inflation, monetary tightening by major central banks, high sovereign debt levels in many regions, tightening labour markets and persisting supply chain constraints."

This report is the last before OPEC and its allies, together known as OPEC+, meet on Dec. 4 to set policy. The group, which recently cut production targets, will remain cautious, Saudi Arabia's energy minister was quoted as saying last week.

Next year, OPEC expects oil demand to rise by 2.24 million bpd, also 100,000 bpd lower than previously forecast. Despite commenting on the rising challenges, OPEC left its 2022 and 2023 global economic growth forecasts steady and said while risks were skewed to the downside, there was also upside potential.

"This may come from a variety of sources. Predominantly, inflation could be positively impacted by any resolution of the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe, allowing for less hawkish monetary policies," OPEC said.

Oil maintained a decline after the report was released, trading around $95 a barrel. For October, with oil prices weakening on recession fears, the group made a 100,000 bpd cut to the OPEC+ production target, with an even bigger reduction starting in November.

The report said that OPEC output fell by 210,000 bpd in October to 29.49 million bpd, more than the pledged OPEC+ reduction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on OPEC

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 18:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.