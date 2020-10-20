P&G hikes forecast on sustained Covid-led demand for cleaning products

-
ALSO READ
P&G raises full-year profit, sales forecast due to sales surge amid Covid
P&G Health declines 6% on profit booking post June quarter results
Pricey valuation pull down P&G Hygiene stock despite strong Q4 results
P&G Health June-quarter net profit jumps 11% to Rs 49 cr despite low sales
Aarti Drugs to Tata Comm: Earnings rise for 15 firms in Covid-19 economy
-
Procter & Gamble Co raised its annual sales and earnings forecasts on Tuesday, as coronavirus-driven home cleaning pushed sales of the consumer goods giant's home care products as much as 30 per cent higher.
P&G's shares, up 14 per cent this year, rose another 2 per cent after the numbers suggested consumers are spending the cash they have saved by traveling and socializing less this year on its higher-priced branded goods.
The maker of Tide and Ariel detergent has also benefited from people washing their clothes more often and its organic sales overall rose 9 per cent in the first quarter.
Grooming products also saw their first rise in sales growth since the start of the year, as electronic stores in Europe placed more orders for trimmers and other styling products.
Although demand from retailers remains elevated, the company cautioned it would not stay at levels seen during the July-September period, when most economies relaxed lockdowns and orders picked up.
Sales of home care products like Mr Clean rose by double-digits percentages across its regions and those of personal cleansing products were up 30 per cent, P&G's finance chief, Jon Moeller, said.
That showed the resilience of its branded goods, Moeller said, while calling out a decline in the share of store-branded labels in the United States and Europe.
P&G said it now expects full-year sales to rise 3 per cent to 4 per cent, compared with earlier forecasts of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.
Earlier in the day, Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser also lifted its full-year outlook, showing demand was still healthy in the industry despite tough economic conditions.
"There's just ... a willingness to spend just a little bit more to ensure that I'm using a product that ... will work for me and for my family," Moeller said on a media call.
P&G also expects full-year core earnings per share to be up 5% to 8%, compared with 3 per cent to 7 per cent earlier, and said it would aim to buy back $7 billion to $9 billion in shares in fiscal 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU