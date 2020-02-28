Pak banks may lose biz if Imran govt doesn't implement FATF plan: Moody's

Credit rating agency Moody's has warned Pakistani banks that they may lose business and pay more for global transactions if the government does not implement the (FATF) action plan on anti-money laundering and counter terror financing by the June deadline.

In a report, Moody's Investors Service said the announcement is credit negative for Pakistani banks because there are potential additional restrictions for the banks' foreign-currency clearing services as well as foreign operations.

The Paris-Based gave an extension for completing the June 2018 action plan on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism till June 2020 or risk being placed on its black-list.