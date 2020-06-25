JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

IMF projects global economy to shrink by 4.9% this year over Covid-19
Business Standard

Pakistan fails to check terror group funding, stays on FATF's 'Grey List'

The decision was taken at the FATF's third and final plenary held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic

Topics
Pakistan FATF | Coronavirus | Imran Khan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

imran khan
The plenary was held under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu

The global terror financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force, on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan on the ‘Grey List’ as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM, officials said. The decision was taken at the FATF's third and final plenary held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The plenary was held under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu. “The FATF plenary decided continuation of Pakistan in ‘Grey List’ till its next meeting to be held in October,” an official privy to the development said.

The decision has been taken as Pakistan has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed , the official said.

Pakistan remains safe haven for terrorists: US report

Pakistan took “modest steps” in 2019 to counter terror financing and restrain India-focused militant groups from conducting large-scale attacks following the Pulwama attack in February, but it remained a “safe harbor” for regionally focused terrorist groups, the US said on Wednesday. The suspension of US aid to Pakistan, which was announced by President Donald Trump in January 2018, remained in effect throughout 2019, the State Department said. PTI

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 02:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU