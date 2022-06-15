JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Growth optimism sinks to a record low, says Bank of America survey
Business Standard

Pakistan FinMin warns of default if fuel subsidies not abolished

Ismail claimed that the government was still giving Rs 19 subsidy on petrol and Rs 53 subsidy on diesel

Topics
Pakistan  | Economic Crisis | power crisis

Agencies 

A blackout in Karachi. Photo: Bloomberg
A blackout in Karachi. Photo: Bloomberg

Pakistan will default if the government does not abolish the subsidies on petroleum products, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said, warning that the cash-strapped country's economy could be in a similar position as that of Sri Lanka if tough decisions were not taken.

Ismail claimed that the government was still giving Rs 19 subsidy on petrol and Rs 53 subsidy on diesel, adding that Sri Lanka also gave subsidies to its public and it, eventually, defaulted.

Speaking during Geo News' programme “Capital Talk” on Monday night, Finance Minister Ismail said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has insisted on abolishing the subsidies on petroleum products.

The finance minister said if the price of petrol and electricity is not increased, then the country will default.

To save power, WFH on Fridays in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan’s third-most populous province has decided to have a work-from-home policy on Fridays for its employees, in the latest among a raft of decisions to save energy and avoid nationwide blackouts.

The step has been announced to save fuel and electricity, Taimur Khan Jhagra, the finance minister of the northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, said in a video post on Twitter.

The measure follows the federal government’s decision earlier this month of ending Saturday as a work-day and cutting the volume of fuel by 40 per cent allocated to its employees (Bloomberg).

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, June 15 2022. 01:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.