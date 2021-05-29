Pakistan govt sets 4.8% GDP growth target for next financial year

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Covid slump may cause 7.7% GDP contraction in FY21: First Advance Estimate
GDP estimates on expected lines, has fiscal implications for country
Umar Akmal pays Rs 4.5 million fine, to take part in ACU's rehab program
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
-
Pakistan's government has set a 4.8 per cent GDP growth target for the financial year starting on July 1 as the country recovers from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Friday.
For the year ending next month, Pakistan has said it is on course to achieve 3.94 per cent GDP — more than double the IMF's view and roughly triple the World Bank's projection. "This growth is an indicator that the revival that has started is continuing its momentum," Umar told a news conference in Islamabad.
The government has met with scepticism over its forecast for the current financial year, which it has raised from a previous 3 per cent and an original target of 2.1 per cent set in the last budget. The IMF is estimating GDP growth for 2020/21 at 1.5 per cent, while the World Bank puts the expected expansion at 1.3 per cent. Pakistan has also revised down its GDP data for the financial year that ended last June to show a contraction of 0.47 per cent from one of 0.38 per cent.
The government says its policies to handle the economy during the pandemic have worked well as the country opted for a complete lockdown for a very short period of time.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU