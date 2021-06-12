Pakistan, in bailout deal with IMF, sets 4.8% GDP growth target for 2021-22

Pakistan, in talks with the about its $6 billion bailout programme, on Friday set a growth target at 4.8 per cent of for the financial 2021-22 and a fiscal deficit target of 6.3 per cent.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin (pictured) set out the annual budget before parliament, with a total spending outlay of 8.4 trillion rupees ($53.93 billion).

surpassed growth projections in the current financial year despite suffering a third wave of Coivd-19 infections. growth was clocked provisionally at 3.96 per cent, compared to a target of 2.1 per cent, for FY2020-21.

“We want to make sure of a growth rate of 6 per cent to 7 per cent in the next two to three years,” Tarin told parliament.

Pakistan’s suffered a 0.47 per cent contraction in FY2019/20.

Tarin also announced the country would set a target of 5.8 trillion rupees ($37.24 billion) in revenue collection for FY2021/22.

is currently in talks with the as part of the sixth review of its 39-month bailout programme, which it entered in 2019. The revenue target has been a key topic in negotiations, and Tarin has said the and Pakistani government debated ways to achieve the target, which is 23 per cent higher than the current year's expected collection.