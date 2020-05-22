Pakistan International Airlines flight carrying 90 crashes near Karachi

An Airlines (PIA) aircraft crashed in Karachi city, media reports said on Friday.

According to Dawn, PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight, A-320, was carrying 90 passengers. The aircraft was flying from Lahore to Karachi. Videos posted on Twitter showed smoke billowing at a distance as people rushed away.



Minister of Health & Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi due to the plane crash, Dawn reported.

In 2016 PIA flight PK-661 carrying 48 passengers and crew had crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral in 2016. The passenger list confirmed that there were 31 men, 9 women, and 2 infants on board that flight, including singer-cum-evangelist Junaid Jamshed and his family, as well as three foreigners.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)