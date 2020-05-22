Pakistan International Airlines flight carrying 90 crashes near Karachi

-
An Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft crashed in Karachi city, media reports said on Friday.
According to Dawn, PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight, A-320, was carrying 90 passengers. The aircraft was flying from Lahore to Karachi. Videos posted on Twitter showed smoke billowing at a distance as people rushed away.
Minister of Health & Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi due to the plane crash, Dawn reported.
In 2016 PIA flight PK-661 carrying 48 passengers and crew had crashed on the way to Islamabad from Chitral in 2016. The passenger list confirmed that there were 31 men, 9 women, and 2 infants on board that flight, including singer-cum-evangelist Junaid Jamshed and his family, as well as three foreigners.
(This is a developing story, more details awaited)
