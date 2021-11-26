Pakistan petrol retailers call off strike after deal with govt

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Petrol prices hiked again; here are the fuel prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
-
Pakistan's petrol retailers called off a nationwide strike late on Thursday after reaching an agreement with the government over an increase in profit margins, according to the country's energy minister.
The strike had begun early on Thursday as the main industry body flagged low profit margins, exacerbated by the government's move to raise taxes and boost revenue under its agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
"The talks between the Govt and petroleum dealers association has led to the strike being called off," said Energy Minister Hammad Azhar in a statement posted on Twitter.
The minister said in a statement that under the agreement with the petroleum dealers, the government would allow an increase in profit margins, initially beginning with around 1 Pakistani rupee ($0.0057) per litre and in six months moving to a system that would allow profit margins of up to 4.4%.
The government has been grappling with high inflation that is particularly hitting the country's poor and middle classes and conditions under a financing facility agreement with the IMF to lift government revenues by increasing levies.
Pakistan's gas station association has said profit margins have already dropped over the last few months as the government previously increased the petroleum levy.
With fuel prices rising several times this year, Pakistan will be continuing to add around 5 Pakistani rupees to petrol prices every month as part of the petroleum levy under the IMF's condition until it touches 30 Pakistani rupee hike.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU