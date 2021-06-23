Pakistan PM Imran Khan refuses to condemn China's Xinjiang crackdown

-
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (pictured) refused to condemn the Chinese government's alleged human rights abuses against the Muslim-majority Uyghur comunity in Xinjiang, in a recent interview with Axios Sunday.
He said China had been “one of the greatest friends to us in our most difficult times”. He added that any conversation to be had with China would be held “behind closed doors”.
In other news, Khan also ruled out hosting American bases in Pakistan for military action inside war-torn Afghanistan, fearing it might lead to his country being "targeted in revenge attacks" by terrorists. The prime minister said Pakistan is ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan with the US but “we will avoid risking further conflict” after withdrawal of American troops.
