Pakistan raises gas tariffs to meet its IMF bailout commitments

-
ALSO READ
Is Pakistan about to hit an oil jackpot? PM Imran Khan is praying
IMF bailout package to Pakistan to pay off Chinese debts? US raises concern
Pakistan gets IMF lifeline, will be country's 13th bailout since eighties
Looking for alternative option, not IMF for $8 bn bailout package: Pak FM
Pak State Bank head, Federal board boss removed amid IMF bailout deal talks
-
Pakistan boosted gas tariffs for the first time in nine months as it tries to meet commitments for a $6 billion International Monetary Fund bailout package.
The increase in the charges range from 173 Pakistani rupees per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) to 463 Pakistani rupees/mmbtu for domestic consumers, according to the Pakistan Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s notification.
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adminsitration reached an accord for a bailout package with the IMF in May, in which it committed to curtail energy-sector losses. The loan package is subject to the approval of the fund’s executive board.
The government last raised the utility tariff in October as the country faced a balance of payment crisis due to current account and fiscal deficits, and depleted foreign-exchange reserves.
The tariff for the textile industry increased by 180 Pakistani rupees/mmbtu, while that for the cement sector rose by 302 Pakistani rupees. Other industries face a 241 Pakistani rupee/mmbtu increase.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU