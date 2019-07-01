Pakistan raises gas tariffs to meet its IMF bailout commitments

boosted gas tariffs for the first time in nine months as it tries to meet commitments for a $6 billion Monetary Fund bailout package.



The increase in the charges range from 173 Pakistani rupees per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) to 463 Pakistani rupees/mmbtu for domestic consumers, according to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s notification.



Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adminsitration reached an accord for a bailout package with the in May, in which it committed to curtail energy-sector losses. The loan package is subject to the approval of the fund’s executive board.

The government last raised the utility tariff in October as the country faced a balance of payment crisis due to current account and fiscal deficits, and depleted foreign-exchange reserves.



The tariff for the textile industry increased by 180 Pakistani rupees/mmbtu, while that for the cement sector rose by 302 Pakistani rupees. Other industries face a 241 Pakistani rupee/mmbtu increase.