Pakistan's austerity drive: PM Imran Khan puts cars, buffaloes on the block

Pakistan’s new government on Monday began auctioning off about 100 government-owned vehicles as part of new Prime Minister Imran Khan's highly publicised cost-cutting drive, which has drawn mixed reviews.
Auction official Mohammad Asif told Reuters the vehicles could bring in about 2 billion rupees ($16 million) to the cash-strapped government’s coffers, although that estimate depends on finding buyers for four bullet-proof Mercedes.
These are estimated in total value at 1 billion rupees.
The auction has been billed as part of Khan's drive to give “the nation’s wealth to its rightful owners”, though critics say most of the new government’s cost-cutting measures are more symbolism than significant savings.
