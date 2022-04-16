Pakistan's new government may have to roll back fuel, power sops

Pakistan's new government is in internal discussions on whether to roll back fuel and power subsidies in the stuttering economy, officials said, as the industry regulator advised a huge hike to match global prices.

Former premier Imran Khan, who was ousted in a confidence vote earlier this week, announced a cut in petrol and electricity tariffs in February, despite soaring global prices, in a bid to win back popular support.

But that relief measure, estimated at 373 billion Pakistani rupees ($2.06 billion), has stretched government finances in a way that cannot be sustained, the finance ministry's top civil servant said. It has also endangered an ongoing IMF rescue programme.

