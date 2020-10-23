Pakistan to stay on global terror financing 'grey list' till Feb 2021

-
ALSO READ
Pak's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position: MEA
Pakistan fails to check terror group funding, stays on FATF's 'Grey List'
Despite looming FATF deadlines, Pakistan yet to curb terror financing
Pak fails to fulfill 6 key FATF mandates, may not to exit grey list: Report
Pak submits draft report on terror funding to FATF ahead of plenary: Report
-
A global dirty money watchdog decided on Friday to keep Pakistan on its "grey list", despite progress by Islamabad on meeting international anti-terrorism financing norms.
In a statement, the Financial Action Task Force urged Pakistan to complete an internationally agreed action plan by February 2021.
Last February, Pakistan secured an extra four months to complete the plan after missing 13 of the 27 targets that FATF had set for it in 2018 when it put Pakistan on its "grey list".
The grace period was then extended again due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
The "grey list" comprises countries whose controls over terrorism financing are deemed inadequate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU