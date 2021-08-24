PayPal Holdings launches crypto buying and selling in the UK

Holdings will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company said on Monday.

The roll-out, which marks the first expansion of PayPal's cryptocurrencies services outside of the United States, could inspire further mainstream adoption of the new asset class.

With over 403 million active accounts globally, the San Jose, California-based company is one of the largest mainstream financial to offer consumers access to cryptocurrencies.

launched buying and selling in the United States early this year, later enabling customers to use their digital coin holdings to shop at the millions of merchants on its network.

The company hoped its foray into the new asset class would encourage global use of virtual coins and prepare its network for new digital currencies that may be developed by corporations and central banks.

Customers will be able to buy bitcoin, ether, litecoin and bitcoin cash through their wallets online or on the mobile app.

The move comes as more established financial have started offering their clients, both consumers and institutions, access to digital assets, amid rising prices.