President-elect Biden plans move into White House as Trump clings to hope

US President-elect will further lay the groundwork for his new administration on Wednesday as President pursues a flurry of longshot lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.

Trump has declined to concede, instead lodging unsupported charges of election fraud that have gained little traction.

Judges so far have tossed out lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia brought by Trump's campaign.

“It's an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden told reporters. “How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president's legacy.”