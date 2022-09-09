Price cap won't largely affect Russian gas supply, says Estonian minister

-
Any price cap EU countries might set on gas from Russia problably won't make a large difference on the supply of it to Europe, Estonia's energy minister said on Friday.
"Very little that Russia does depends on our decisions. If Russia wants to limit the energy resources Europe gets, Putin will do it", minister Riina Sikkut said before an emergency meeting with other energy ministers from the EU bloc.
"Russia has said if you want our gas, take down the sanctions. It is blackmail. We cannot back down, we have to be united, we have to have the political will to help Ukraine win."
(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Marine Strauss)
