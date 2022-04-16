Putin's ruble standoff with Europe risks triggering de facto gas embargo

The European Union and are at risk of triggering a de facto embargo on Russian gas after the bloc’s lawyers drafted a preliminary finding that the mechanism President is demanding for payment in rubles would violate the bloc’s sanctions.

Countries including Germany are still scrutinizing an initial EU assessment that Putin’s ruble demand would breach the bloc’s sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Netherlands has told its energy firms to refuse the new payment system in light of the EU legal analysis.

could still provide clarifications or adjustments to its decree that could affect how the EU and companies move forward. Moscow has been pulling in roughly 1 billion euros a day from in energy purchases, which has helped insulate it from the impact of EU sanctions.

If follows through on its threat to cut off gas supplies to buyers that don’t comply, it poses a serious threat for the EU, which gets 40% of its gas from Russia. The bloc is scrambling to find alternative energy sources as it comes to terms with the outsize leverage Moscow has over its security, but the transition will take time. The EU is working on its sixth sanctions package, but moves to target Russian energy have been fraught given the bloc’s dependence.

Germany could face a 220 billion-euro ($238 billion) hit to output over the next two years should the gas supply be cut immediately, according to a joint forecast of economic institutes.

That’s the equivalent of a 6.5% annual output cut and it could tip the country into a recession of more than 2% next year.