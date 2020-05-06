Qatar Airways to lay off staff as Covid-19 grounds global aviation industry

said on Wednesday it would lay off staff as the pandemic has largely grounded the global The Doha-based carrier offered no figures for the number of employees who will be laid off.

However, an emailed memo from the CEO that leaked online said the number would be “substantial” and include members of cabin crew.

“The global outlook for our industry looks grim and many airlines are closing or significantly reducing operations,” Akbar Al Baker wrote in the memo, dated Sunday.