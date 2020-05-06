Qatar Airways to lay off staff as Covid-19 grounds global aviation industry

-
ALSO READ
As slowdown bites, Airbnb seeks extension of $1-bn debt facility from banks
IndiGo seeks deferment of aircraft lease rental payments by 6 mnths: Report
Cash support, loans, tax holiday: Ficci seeks bailout package for aviation
Coronavirus: Qatar bans entry of people from India, 13 other countries
Airlines seek 6 month lease rent deferral, rates reduction to cut costs
-
Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it would lay off staff as the coronavirus pandemic has largely grounded the global aviation industry. The Doha-based carrier offered no figures for the number of employees who will be laid off.
However, an emailed memo from the CEO that leaked online said the number would be “substantial” and include members of cabin crew.
“The global outlook for our industry looks grim and many airlines are closing or significantly reducing operations,” Akbar Al Baker wrote in the memo, dated Sunday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU