From Italy to Kansas, health authorities warn of a second wave of Covid-19
Qatar Airways to lay off staff as Covid-19 grounds global aviation industry

The Doha-based carrier offered no figures for the number of employees who will be laid off.

FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Airbus A350 XWB aircraft is displayed at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre. Photo; Reuters

Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it would lay off staff as the coronavirus pandemic has largely grounded the global aviation industry. The Doha-based carrier offered no figures for the number of employees who will be laid off.

However, an emailed memo from the CEO that leaked online said the number would be “substantial” and include members of cabin crew.

“The global outlook for our industry looks grim and many airlines are closing or significantly reducing operations,” Akbar Al Baker wrote in the memo, dated Sunday.

Airbnb slashes 1,900 jobs

Airbnb is laying off 25 per cent of its workforce, or nearly 1,900 employees, the home rental start-up said, as the Covid-19 pandemic brings global travel to a near standstill. “Airbnb’s business has been hit hard, with revenue this year forecasted to be less than half of what we earned in 2019,” founder Brian Chesky said in a memo to employees. The laid off employees in the US will get 14 weeks of base pay plus one additional week for every year at Airbnb, the company said. Airbnb earlier this year said it was allocating $250 million to help offset losses incurred by hosts.
