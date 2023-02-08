JUST IN
Dollar pulls back as Jerome Powell sticks to usual US Fed playbook
Dollar climbs as Treasury yields pop on further US Fed rate hike forecasts
Europe reaches deal for $100 per barrel price cap on Russian diesel
Google, Apple, Amazon give investors reason to fret as Q4 profits drop
Adani exposure 2.4%, followed Indian laws, says France's Total Energies
Weak earnings from tech giants call time on stocks rally, US payrolls loom
Cyberattack on ION Trading UK sends derivatives trading back to 1980s
Dollar sustains momentum, rise slightly as traders await US jobs numbers
US dollar climbs in early trade as central banks see inflation risks unwind
Emerging markets to benefit due to China's Covid relaxations: S&P Ratings
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Markets
Russia will lose war, says Zelenskyy in historic address to UK lawmakers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Quake toll surpasses 11,000; Turkey Halts Trading After $35-Bn Wipeout

The tally was expected to rise as hundreds of collapsed buildings in many cities have become tombs for people who had been asleep in the homes when the quake hit in the early morning

Topics
Turkey | Markets | Trading

Agencies  |  Turkey 

Turkey, earthquake

Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan visited southern Turkey on Wednesday to see first-hand the destruction wrought by a massive earthquake as the confirmed death toll from the quake rose to more than 11,000 (at the time of going to press)â€ˆpeople in both countries.

The tally was expected to rise as hundreds of collapsed buildings in many cities have become tombs for people who had been asleep in the homes when the quake hit in the early morning.

Amid calls for the Turkish government to send more help to the disaster zone, President ErdoÄŸan toured a “tent city” in Kahramanmaras where people forced from their homes are living. He conceded shortfalls early on in the response but vowed that no one would “be left in the streets.”

He admitted to problems with his government’s initial response amid anger from those left destitute and frustrated over the slow arrival of rescue teams.

ErdoÄŸan, who contests an election in May, said on a visit to the disaster zone that operations were now working normally.

But across a swathe of southern Turkey, people sought temporary shelter and food in freezing winter weather, and waited in anguish by piles of rubble where family and friends may lie buried. Rescuers were still digging out some people alive. Others were found dead.

There were similar scenes and complaints in neighbouring Syria, where the impact of Monday’s huge quake extended to.

Stock market closed: A first in 24 years

Turkey’s stock exchange suspended trading for the first time in 24 years, following a selloff that erased $35 billion from the value of its main equities gauge in the wake of two devastating earthquakes.

“Our stock exchange has decided to halt trading in equities, futures and options markets,” Borsa Istanbul said in a statement on Wednesday morning. It didn’t say when trading would resume.

The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index has lost 16 per cent this week.

Turkish stocks, which are this year’s worst performers globally, entered a technical bear market on Tuesday after falling more than 20 per cent from their January high.

“At times of catastrophes like this, suspending trading in the stock market is a better decision in order to protect investors,” said Haydar Acun, managing partner of Marmara Capital in Istanbul.

Investing in equities is popular among locals as a hedge against the country’s rampant inflation, which surged to a high of around 86 per cent in 2022.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 23:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.