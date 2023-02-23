JUST IN
Right-wing star Vivek Ramaswamy enters 2024 US Presidential race
Business Standard

Ready to defend our national interests, dignity together with Russia: China

Beijing's top diplomat in Russia: 'No country can affect our ties with Moscow'

Topics
Russia | China

Agencies 

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Bloomberg)

Russia and China showcased their deepening ties Wednesday in a series of meetings closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.

The visit by Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party's most senior foreign policy official, to Moscow comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to upend the global diplomatic order. Wang Yi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, and pledged to strenghthen cooperation between the two countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

“No country can affect our ties with Russia,” Wang Yi was quoted saying.

China is willing to work with Russia to deepen political trust, extend pragmatic cooperation, and play a constructive role for both countries in promoting world peace and development, Wang told Putin.

Making the highest level visit to Russia by a Chinese official since the countries signed a “no limits” partnership weeks before the invasion, China’s top diplomat Wang Li told Putin that Beijing was ready to enhance ties.

A time of crisis required Russia and China “to continuously deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership”, Wang said. Putin said he was looking forward to a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping and a deeper partnership. Xi is expected to make a “peace speech” on Friday.

Kyiv says there can be no talk of peace with Russian troops in Ukraine.

Russia and China are reaching “new milestones” including in trade, which may grow to $200 billion sooner than their goal of 2024, Putin said.

“We are ready, together with the Russian side, in accordance with top-level agreements, to resolutely defend national interests and dignity, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas,” Wang was quoted as saying.

Putin noted escalating international tensions, adding that “in this context, cooperation between the China and the Russian Federation on the global arena is particularly important for stabilising the international situation.”

Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods easy to find

Trucks carrying Coca Cola roll across the border into Russia, tourists return from abroad laden with Zara’s latest designs, and local online marketplaces snap up IKEA’s furniture stocks.

Western brands may have left the country, but their goods haven’t.

Despite European, North American and Japanese companies exiting Russia over its actions in Ukraine, the impact on Russian consumers is minimal, although delivery times can be longer and some goods more expensive.

The main change has been to supply routes, but the products remain available both online and in stores. Buyers just need to know where to look.

Crucially, the vast majority of goods concerned are not subject to sanctions and these cross-border flows are legal. And Moscow is happy to let them in, whatever route they take.

Brands’ continued availability shows the challenge companies face in controlling supply chains when exiting a market. Although new opportunities are opening up for Russian firms, the fixation with Western brands may hinder efforts to boost local production.

-Reuters

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 00:04 IST

`
