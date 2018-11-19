Regulations of tech firms to protect personal data are inevitable: Tim Cook

JUST IN
AFP | PTI 

Tim Cook, Chief Executive Officer, Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook predicts that new regulations of tech companies and social networks to protect personal data are “inevitable.”

In an interview with news website Axios on HBO television, Cook said he expected the US Congress would take up the matter.

“Generally speaking, I am not a big fan of regulation,” Cook said in an excerpt released by Axios. “I’m a big believer in the free market. But we have to admit when the free market is not working. And it hasn't worked here. “
First Published: Mon, November 19 2018. 21:17 IST

