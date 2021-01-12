Removed record number of disinformation campaigns in Dec, says Facebook

-
ALSO READ
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account after US Capitol violence
Mexico president condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Donald Trump
After Twitter, FB and Instagram block Trump following mob attack on Capitol
After Facebook, Twitter removes Trump's tweets on US Capitol protests
US Capitol riot: Facebook to remove content with 'stop the steal' phrase
-
Facebook Inc identified and suspended 17 disinformation networks on its platforms in December, representing its largest monthly takedown, the US tech giant said on Tuesday.
The social media company said it had suspended a little more than 2,800 accounts and pages on its main platform and photo-sharing site, Instagram, for using fake identities and other forms of so-called "coordinated inauthentic behaviour".
The activity spanned 11 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Morocco, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In most of those countries, the networks were focused on forthcoming elections and run by domestic groups, Facebook said.
"Deceptive campaigns like these raise a complex challenge by blurring the line between healthy public debate and manipulation," the company said in a blog post.
Three of the networks announced on Tuesday were first exposed last month and used by rival French and Russian groups to spread competing narratives in the Central African Republic ahead of the country's parliamentary election.
Facebook's operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday the company had no plans to lift its block on the accounts of US President Donald Trump as it clamped down on a misleading phrase that has become a rallying cry for Trump's supporters.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU