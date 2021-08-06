Return of the fat cats? Europe's bank bonuses rise as profits rebound

-
ALSO READ
HSBC withdraws from US retail banking to target rich clients, Asia
Sporadic lockdowns to cost India $1.25 billion per week: Barclays
Barclays resumes dividend after a year-long hiatus as annual profit halves
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Microsoft announces gift: All employees to get $1,500 as pandemic bonus
-
Europe’s banks are stashing cash to pay bumper bonuses to top performers, amid a deal frenzy driven by pent up demand from the Covid-19 pandemic and rebounding bank profits.
Banks have added billions of dollars to bonus pools as they try to reassure restless staff they will be rewarded in 2021 after a lean 2020.
The planned payouts are more modest than the bonus bonanza on Wall Street, but European banks nonetheless risk a public backlash at a time when many businesses and individuals are still struggling in the pandemic, advocacy groups for fair pay said.
Britain-based Barclays increased its bonus pool by 46 per cent to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion), up from 749 million pounds a year earlier, while HSBC topped up its bonus pool by $900 million in the first half. Standard Chartered said a “normalisation of performance-related pay” during the first half drove an 8 per cent jump in costs, to $5.1 billion. Senior bank executives and recruiters said the market is the most competitive they have seen in a decade, as rebounding economies worldwide, pent-up demand and the fad for investing via Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) drives dealmaking activity.
Swiss bank UBS boosted pay for its financial advisers by $242 million in the second quarter after booking higher revenues, while Deutsche Bank upped pay and benefits in its investment bank by 6 per cent compared with the same period a year ago.
“Banks are anticipating that the next bonus round will be one where they need to pay out, driven by two factors,” she said.
“One is the sheer competition for talent, and that means retaining good people, and two is that because of all the market activity people have a good pipeline and some good wins behind them, and banks are trying to prepare for that.” The trend is global, Scholes said, with banks in Europe and Asia playing catch-up to the US. Goldman Sachs has increased its compensation by $3.5 billion on the prior year, while JPMorgan has added $2 billion. Goldman has also raised base pay for juniors to $110,000 after rivals such as Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan increased first-year pay.
While big payouts are back, in Britain rules that cap payouts at twice the level of base pay and concerns about public perception of banker bonuses during a global crisis mean lenders are showing some restraint.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU