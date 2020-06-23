RIC meet: Jaishankar stresses on need to respect international law

India on Tuesday held back from sabre-rattling and asked the world’s “leading voices” to act in an exemplary manner by respecting law and recognising the interests of partners, the only elliptical reference to the recent military tension between India and China on a disputed border.

At a virtual meeting of Russia-India-China (RIC), a trilateral platform of the three countries, Minister of External Affairs gave voice to India’s injured feelings but did not name any nation. There was no official account of what Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting, which is the first at the level of foreign ministers after the border clash.