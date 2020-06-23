JUST IN
India-China border face-off: Beijing talks peace amid troop build-up
RIC meet: Jaishankar stresses on need to respect international law

At a virtual meeting of Russia-India-China, a trilateral platform of the three countries, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar gave voice to India's injured feelings but did not name any nation.

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
There was no official account of what Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting, which is the first at the level of foreign ministers after the border clash.

India on Tuesday held back from sabre-rattling and asked the world’s “leading voices” to act in an exemplary manner by respecting international law and recognising the interests of partners, the only elliptical reference to the recent military tension between India and China on a disputed border.

