-
ALSO READ
Rajnath meets CDS, chiefs, EAM over developments in Galwan Valley, Ladakh
India-China border dispute: Capable of giving a fitting reply, says PM Modi
Ladakh stand-off: China claims Galwan Valley located on its side of LAC
India-China border face-off: Beijing talks peace amid troop build-up
Ladakh stand-off: India-China senior military officers' meet on June 6
-
RIC meet: Jaishankar stresses on need to respect international law
At a virtual meeting of Russia-India-China, a trilateral platform of the three countries, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar gave voice to India's injured feelings but did not name any nation.
Topics
S Jaishankar | India-China border dispute | India-China relations
Aditi Phadnis |
https://mybs.in/2YO3xUE
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU