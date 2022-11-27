Rise in cigarette taxes, first EU-wide vaping levy on the cards

The (EU) is to propose a bloc-wide vaping levy as part of a shake-up of taxation on the industry that would also double excise duties in member states with low cigarette taxes, according to a draft European Commission document, as reported by Financial Times.

The changes to legislation, part of a push by Brussels to cut rates, will increase the EU’s minimum excise duty on from €1.80 to €3.60 per pack of 20, which would raise prices in eastern European nations where packs can sell for under €3.

The update to the 2011 EU taxation directive will also bring the taxation of novel products, such as vapes and heated tobacco, into line with cigarettes, as policymakers worldwide take an increasingly dim view of the new products’ popularity among young people.

Stronger vaping products would have an excise duty of at least 40 per cent, while lower-strength vapes will face a 20 per cent duty.

Heated products will also be hit by 55 per cent duty, or a tax rate of €91 per 1,000 items sold.

Alberto Alemanno, professor of EU law at HEC Paris business school, said the absence of an EU-wide excise framework for vapes and heated tobacco had been “weakening tobacco control efforts” across the bloc.

Excise duties on would also increase considerably in countries such as Austria and Luxembourg where prices are low relative to income.

The tax rise on is expected to generate an extra €9.3bn for EU member states. The changes aim to speed up the EU’s push for a “tobacco-free generation” by 2040. As part of the EU’s Beating Cancer Plan, health officials want to drive tobacco use among EU citizens from the current level of about 25 per cent down to 20 per cent in 2025, and below 5 per cent by 2040.

The commission this month imposed a ban on flavoured heated tobacco products to curtail a surge in demand among younger consumers. In the US, regulators at the Food and Drug Administration have moved to ban popular vaping products, such as Juul. Peter van der Mark, secretary-general of the European Tobacco Association, warned that “if you have a sudden very steep increase, you can create a market for illicit trade”.

A leaked impact assessment said that the increase in the minimum excise duty would have “a strong impact on consumers and economic operators” in EU states where cigarette prices were low, including Bulgaria, Slovakia,

Poland and Hungary.

The proposal will have to be agreed by all EU member states before it is enshrined in law. British American Tobacco, one of the world’s biggest cigarette manufacturers, stressed this was “the beginning of a long legislative process”. The commission did not reply to a request for comment.