Rishi Sunak plans 500 pounds one-time benefit payment amid Covid-19

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer is planning to give a one-time benefit payment of 500 pounds ($680) to nearly six million people, to help ease the economic fallout from a third coronavirus lockdown, the Times of London reported on Saturday.

The plans come ahead of an April deadline when last March’s 20 pound-per-week uplift to universal credit payments is set to end. The Times cited a Friday meeting between Sunak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey aimed at finding alternatives to last year’s payment hike.

A bloc of Conservative lawmakers have called on Sunak to extend tax breaks and the increase in benefits payments in a letter.