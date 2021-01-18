Rishi Sunak plans 500 pounds one-time benefit payment amid Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China seeks to have its vaccine assessed by WHO
Rishi Sunak unveils new wage top-up scheme to save Covid-hit jobs in UK
UK's Rishi Sunak considers sweeping tax hikes to plug Covid-19 hole
Covid-19 crisis: Economic emergency has just begun, says Rishi Sunak
UK finance minister Sunak offers Covid-hit companies more help to keep jobs
-
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is planning to give a one-time benefit payment of 500 pounds ($680) to nearly six million people, to help ease the economic fallout from a third coronavirus lockdown, the Times of London reported on Saturday.
The plans come ahead of an April deadline when last March’s 20 pound-per-week uplift to universal credit payments is set to end. The Times cited a Friday meeting between Sunak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey aimed at finding alternatives to last year’s payment hike.
A bloc of Conservative lawmakers have called on Sunak to extend tax breaks and the increase in benefits payments in a letter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU