JUST IN
Capgemini acquires Quorsus to boost capital markets service offerings
Nissan Motor pushes partner Renault to sell down stake, may raise funds
This CEO wants people to be happy that he laid off 500 employees
Musk slams PayPal's policy to fine users over spreading misinformation
Facebook is warning 1 million users about stolen usernames, passwords
IOL gets European Union's regulatory approval for supply of Ethyl Acetate
Samsung's Q3 profit estimated to have declined nearly 32% amid weak demand
IBM announces $20 billion investment in New York for high-tech projects
Twitter rolls out edit button to paid subscribers in US: What we know
Twitter slips as investors await funding details on Musk's $44-bn deal
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Nasdaq falls as US export controls on China weigh on chip stocks
Business Standard

Rivian shares skid 9% after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

The Amazon.com Inc-backed firm on Friday recalled about 13,000 vehicles due to a possible loose fastener that could cause the driver to lose steering control

Topics
Electronic vehicles | vehicles

Reuters 

Rivian, electric vehicle
Rivian, electric vehicle

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc fell about 9% on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, exacerbating investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target.

The Amazon.com Inc-backed firm on Friday recalled about 13,000 vehicles due to a possible loose fastener that could cause the driver to lose steering control.

Rivian started selling its EVs in the third quarter of last year, and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles.

"We have greater concerns on 2023 production expectations," RBC Capital Markets said in a note on Monday. The addition of battery packs and motors as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, it said.

While the broad recall could hurt the brand and cause lingering credibility issues for future production, Wedbush Securities said in a note, it does not believe the recall would impact Rivian's production or delivery goals for the year.

Shares of the company fell to $30.79 in early trading - the lowest in over a month. They have fallen 67.3% this year due to a selloff in equities driven by an uncertain macro-economic environment and a production forecast cut.

The company in March cut its 2022 production forecast in half to 25,000 due to sticky supply-chain issues.

Wall Street expects Rivian to make 23,590 vehicles this year, according to Visible Alpha.

A local court in Georgia, where Rivian is building its $5-billion manufacturing plant, last week rejected a joint proposal by the state's Department of Economic Development and the company to secure local incentives for its project in the state.

The local development authority had said in May the company would gain incentives of $1.5 billion from the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Electronic vehicles

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 20:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.