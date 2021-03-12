Royal Dutch Shell's oil trading earnings double in 2020 to $2.6 billion

-
ALSO READ
Shell focussed on turning around troubled Australian operations
Indian Oil cancels LNG import tender due to higher prices: Report
ONGC books Rs 1,238 crore impairment loss, Q2 net profit down 55%
Govt mulls domestic gas floor price system to protect explorers' margin
Govt slashes natural gas price by 25% to $1.79, rate now lowest on record
-
Royal Dutch Shell's 2020 earnings from trading crude oil and refined products doubled from the previous year to $2.6 billion, helping to offset a sharp drop in fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shell's oil trading operations, known internally as Trading & Supply, accounted for 43% of the Oil Products division's total earnings of $5.995 billion in 2020. Trading earnings totalled $1.3 billion in 2019, Shell's annual report, which was released on Thursday, said.
The unusually high contribution from trading helped Shell to weather one of the toughest years in the industry's history, when energy consumption collapsed during the pandemic.
Shell, the world's largest energy trader, experienced a 28% drop in oil sales last year to 4.71 million barrels per day on average, the annual report said.
Its 2020 profit dropped to its lowest in at least two decades.
Shell's oil trading figures do not include natural gas, liquefied natural gas, power and renewables. Shell is the world's largest liquefied natural gas trader.
Rival BP's trading arm made nearly $4 billion in 2020 on oil and gas trading, a copy of an internal BP presentation seen by Reuters showed, almost equalling the company's 2019 record trading profit.
Companies can make large profits even during times of lower demand for commodities by storing products such as oil on shore or at sea. Shell's vast refining, trading and retail operations also allow it to take advantage of short-lived changes in supply and demand around the world.
The strong trading results for BP and Shell show that there is real value creation which will transfer over into renewable power as the companies shift away from oil and gas, Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said in a note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU