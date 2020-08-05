Russia allows visa-free entry to foreigners for short-term business trips

-
-
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree lifting restrictions on foreigners' visa-free Russia entry for short-term business trips.
"Visa-free Russia entry for short-term business trips is now allowed to foreigners. This applies to holders of diplomatic or service passports from countries with which Russia has visa-free entry agreements," the explanatory note, published on the cabinet website, read.
