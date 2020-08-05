JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Fresh Covid-19 outbreak, floods spell double trouble for China's economy
Business Standard

Russia allows visa-free entry to foreigners for short-term business trips

The move is applicable on holders of diplomatic or service passports from countries with which Russia has visa-free entry agreements

Topics
Russia | Visa | business

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree lifting restrictions on foreigners' visa-free Russia entry for short-term business trips.

"Visa-free Russia entry for short-term business trips is now allowed to foreigners. This applies to holders of diplomatic or service passports from countries with which Russia has visa-free entry agreements," the explanatory note, published on the cabinet website, read.
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU