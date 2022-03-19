Russia central bank flags 'inevitable' surge in inflation: Report

-
Russia's central bank kept its key interest rate at 20 per cent on Friday following an emergency rate hike in late February and warned of an imminent spike in inflation and a looming economic contraction.
The central bank board met on rates after raising the key rate from 9.5 per cent on Feb 28 to 20 per cent to support financial stability when the rouble crashed to record lows as the West imposed sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine.
On Friday, the central bank said in a statement Russia was entering “a temporary but inevitable period of increased inflation”, while flash indicators suggested a deterioration in the economy that will shrink in the coming quarters.
