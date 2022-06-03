Russia controls 20% of Ukraine, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As the Russia- war neared its 100th day, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Luxembourg parliament via a video link, on Thursday, that Russian forces had seized 20 percent of his nation’s territory, including the annexed Crimean peninsula and territory in the east held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

“Today, about 20 percent of our territory is under the control of the occupiers,” he said during an address to lawmakers in Luxembourg, as Russian forces were solidifying their hold on the eastern Donbas region and pushing towards Ukraine’s de facto administrative centre there.

also claimed a counteroffensive had made gains in the south, while Moscow tried to encircle a key city in the east.

Donbas in focus

Zelenskiy said that battle frontlines now stretched more than 1,000 km (620 miles).

Russian forces, backed by heavy artillery, control most of Sievierodonetsk — now largely in ruins — after days of fierce fighting in which they have taken losses, Britain’s defence ministry said in its daily intelligence report.

Ukraine’s armed forces general staff said, that besides its assault on the city Russian forces were also attacking other parts of the east and northeast, where at least four civilians were killed and 10 wounded, according to other officials.

Russia denies targeting civilians. The capture of Sievierodonetsk and its smaller twin Lysychansk across the Siverskyi Donets river, would give Russian forces control of all of Luhansk, one of two provinces — with Donetsk — in the Donbas claimed by Moscow on behalf of separatists.

Seizing Luhansk would fulfil one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stated aims and further shift battlefield momentum in Russia’s favour.