Business Standard

Russia fines google for not deleting banned content, says report

Russia has routinely fined social media giants for failing to remove prohibited content and is seeking to compel foreign technology companies to open offices in the country

Reuters 

Google
Photo: Shutterstock

A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc's Google a total of 10.5 million roubles ($142,877) for violating Russian rules on banned content, the penalty coming amid a wider stand-off between Russia and Big Tech companies.
Russia has routinely fined social media giants for failing to remove prohibited content and is seeking to compel foreign technology companies to open offices in the country. Moscow's Tagansky District Court said Google had been handed three administrative fines of 4 million roubles, 1.5 million roubles and 5 million roubles respectively. A spokesperson for Google confirmed the first two fines, but gave no additional comment.
First Published: Tue, August 17 2021. 23:39 IST

