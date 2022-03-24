Russia's G20 membership under fire as Biden heads for Nato meet

US President flew to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency summit on Ukraine, where invading Russian troops are stalled, cities are under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol is in flames.



The US and its allies would consult whether should remain within the G-20 grouping of major economies after its invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, underlining that it “cannot be business as usual” for Moscow.



Russian President plans to attend the next summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that could be barred from the group.



China, which has not condemned Russia’s invasion and criticised Western sanctions, defended Moscow on Wednesday, calling Russia an “important member” of the . “No member has the right to remove another country as a member.





The should implement real multilateralism, strengthen unity and cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing. While refusing to rule out the use of nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that if there is an existential threat for Russia, the country can use the nukes.



In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, when asked under what conditions Putin would use Russia’s nuclear capability, Peskov replied, “if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be,” reported CNN News.



The Biden administration is preparing sanctions on most members of Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, and the president intends to announce the sanctions during his trip to Europe.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to address a special summit on Thursday discussing the Russian invasion of his country, an official said. “This will be an opportunity for allied leaders to hear directly from President Zelenskyy about the dire situation facing the people of because of Russia’s aggression,” a official said.

