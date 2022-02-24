Russia's top lender says it's ready for anything after Ukraine invasion

-
ALSO READ
UK considers more troops for NATO amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
No sign of any de-escalation from Russia so far, says NATO chief
Vice President Kamala Harris heralds NATO unity as Ukraine crisis grows
Russia unveils new draft agreement with NATO on security measures
Talks between NATO and Russia Council concludes without clear result
-
Russia's largest lender Sberbank said on Thursday that all of its systems were working normally and that it was prepared for any developments after Russian forces attacked Ukraine, a move that could trigger sanctions on the bank.
Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.
A senior U.S. administration official told reporters on Tuesday that Sberbank and No. 2 lender VTB would face U.S. sanctions if Moscow proceeded with its invasion of Ukraine, warning that no Russian financial institutions were safe.
"We are prepared for any development of the situation and have worked through scenarios for guaranteeing that our customers funds, assets and interests are protected, and also that our functions are fully operational," Sberbank said on Thursday.
The bank has previously declined to comment on potential sanctions threats.
The Moscow Exchange suspended trading on Thursday shortly after the rouble plunged to its lowest since early 2016.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Katya Golubkova and Kim Coghill)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU