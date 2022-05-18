Russia says it hit US and European arms shipments in western Ukraine

-
-
Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday that its missiles destroyed US and European arms shipments in Ukraine’s western Lviv region.
It also confirmed an earlier report from Russian-backed separatists that more than 250 Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant had laid down their arms and surrendered, of whom 51 were wounded.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had personally guaranteed the prisoners would be treated according to international standards.
