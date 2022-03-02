JUST IN
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden to ban Russian planes from US airspace

Russian forces bombard the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian sites on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Joe Biden set to deliver his first State of the Union address at the Capitol

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: US President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address at the Capitol amid global crisis. During the address, he will vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An Indian student was killed by shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, prompting New Delhi to step up demands for safe passage to evacuate thousands of its nationals trapped in the war zone. Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka, was standing in the queue for food in Ukraine's Kharkiv this morning when he was killed in Russian shelling.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is open to reviewing plans for state run LIC IPO this month, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has impacted global markets.

Russian forces bombarded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what the country’s president condemned as a blatant campaign of terror by Moscow. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” vowed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Day 6 of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated, beset by tough sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few nations like China, Belarus and North Korea, the AP reported.

