Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy seeks heavy arms from US officials

Ukraine will ask US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for more powerful weapons during an expected visit by the officials to Kyiv on Sunday, seeking to build the country's defences against the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would overcome “dark times,” in an emotional address at Kyiv’s 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral to mark Orthodox Easter as fighting in the east overshadowed the religious celebrations.
The trip by Blinken and Austin, announced earlier by Zelenskyy, would be the highest-level visit to Ukraine by US officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the country two months ago.
The White House has not confirmed any visit by Blinken and Austin. The State Department and Pentagon declined to comment.
“We are inspired by the resilience of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine in the face of President Putin’s brutal war of aggression,” Blinken said on Twitter. “We are continuing to support them and, today, we wish them and all others celebrating Easter hope and a swift return to peace.” After Ukrainian defence forced a Russian retreat from around Kyiv, Moscow’s assault is now focused on the eastern Donbas region and the south of the country. With a semblance of normal life returning to the capital, several countries have reopened embassies in recent days and some residents who fled the fighting returned for Easter.Pope Francis called for an Easter truce: “Stop the attacks in order to help the exhausted population. Stop,” he said.
Ukrainian refugees filled churches across central Europe.
More equipment
Ukrainian officials plan to tell Blinken and Austin of the immediate need for more weapons, including anti-missile systems, anti-aircraft systems, armoured vehicles and tanks, Zelenskyy aide Igor Zhovkva told NBC News on Sunday.
The United States and Nato allies have shown growing readiness to supply heavier equipment and more advanced weapons systems. Britain has promised to send military vehicles and is considering supplying British tanks to Poland to free up Warsaw’s Russian-designed T-72s for Ukraine.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after talks by phone with Zelenskyy that Ankara was ready to assist in negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy said he discussed with Erdogan the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the southern city of Mariupol, the site of biggest battle of the conflict.
Kyiv downbeat on UN chief’s meet with Putin
Igor Zhovkva, a senior aide to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said it was “not a good idea” for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to meet with Russia’s leader on Tuesday. Guterres will travel to Kyiv after the Putin meeting. On Saturday, Zelenskyy said Guterres should “visit our towns where people were tortured and killed, and only after that find time for those esteemed in Moscow.”
