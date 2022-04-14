Russia warns of nuclear build-up if Finland and Sweden join Nato

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned on Thursday that if and joined the US-led military alliance then would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in an exclave in the heart of Europe. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and are considering joining the alliance. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said, “There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic — the balance must be restored”. President said that Moscow would work to redirect its energy exports eastward as Europe tries to reduce its reliance on them, adding that European nations would not be able to ditch Russian gas immediately. Russian officials said Ukrainian helicopters had hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region, the latest of a series of cross-border attacks that Moscow has said may trigger a retaliatory attack on Kyiv. The governor of the Belgorod region said a village there was also attacked, but that no one was injured. said the crew of its Black Sea fleet flagship were evacuated on Thursday and measures were being taken to tow the stricken ship back to port, after an explosion of ammunition on board that Ukraine said was caused by a missile strike. Russia’s defence ministry said the fire on the Soviet-era missile cruiser Moskva had been contained but left the ship badly damaged. It did not acknowledge the ship, which had more than 500 sailors on board, had been attacked and said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Ukraine’s southern military command said that it hit the warship with a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile and that it had started to sink.