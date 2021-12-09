Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin faces $7-bn divorce claim in London

Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s second-richest man, is facing one of the world’s biggest claims after Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.



His ex-wife, Natalia Potanina, is seeking 50% of the value of his stake in MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, outlining the maximum amount at a court hearing Tuesday. That amount could exceed $7 billion, given that Potanin owns around one-third of the shares in the metal producer.

Potanin is fighting the case after Potanina overturned a lower court that accused her of “ tourism.” Potanin is still waiting to hear whether the U.K. Supreme Court will consider an appeal, Judge Nicholas Francis said.

London’s courts have been a popular destination for high-value legal fights, with judges typically prepared to order a more equal share of a couple’s assets. In the U.K., the largest publicly known payout in a divorce is currently 450 million pounds ($631 million) to the wife of billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov -- though the two settled with a payment of less than one-third of that amount.

Potanina said that in addition to the Norilsk stock, she would be prepared to accept 50% of all dividends on the shares from 2014. Her former husband has collected some 487.3 billion rubles ($6.6 billion) in dividends since then and has a net worth of $29.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Index. Potanina is also seeking half of the value of an expensive Russian property known as the Autumn House.

Potanina said she received around $40 million following Russian divorce proceedings while Potanin said she ended up with $84 million -- a sum that by English standards is a “paltry award” given his wealth and the length of their 31-year-marriage, a judge said in a previous decision.

Frances Hughes, a lawyer for Potanina, declined to comment. A lawyer for Potanin didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment.

Another Russian billionaire, Dmitry Rybolovlev, was the subject of a high-profile divorce that unfolded over six jurisdictions and resulted in years of acrimony. In 2014, a Swiss judge awarded his ex-wife, Elena Rybolovleva, $4.5 billion, though a subsequent ruling slashed the amount to just over $600 million.