Russian gas flows to Europe through Nord Stream 1 pipeline decline

Russian gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline declined on Friday in line with nominations, or requests for gas, while reverse flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline eased and nominations for pipeline flows via Ukraine increased.
Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 58,954,743 kWh/h on Thursday morning, data from the pipeline operator company showed.
This compares with 60,401,127 kWh/h between 1600-1700 CET (1500-1600 GMT) on Thursday, data from the pipeline operator company showed.
Eastbound flows into Poland from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped to 1,861,963 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at the Mallnow border point from around 4,115,000 kWh/h on Thursday, data from operator Gascade showed.
Nominations for eastbound flows dropped day on day, while westbound nominations emerged for the first time since Tuesday.
The usually westbound pipeline reversed on Tuesday morning as nominations to ship gas into Germany fell to zero, while Polish customers bought gas from Germany. Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday it has continued gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.
