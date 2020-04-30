Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin reveals testing positive for Covid-19

JUST IN
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin's duties.

Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January.
First Published: Thu, April 30 2020. 22:38 IST

