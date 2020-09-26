Russian President Putin seeks cyber deal with US for no 'poll meddling'

Russian President called on Friday for an agreement between and the US to guarantee not to engage in cyber-meddling in each other's elections.

In a statement ahead of the US presidential election on November 3, Putin called for an agreement between the two countries to prevent incidents in cyberspace.

"(I propose)... exchanging guarantees of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, including electoral processes, including using information and communication technologies and high-tech methods," he said.