Russian President Putin seeks cyber deal with US for no 'poll meddling'

Putin called for an agreement between the two countries to prevent incidents in cyberspace.

Reuters  |  Moscow 

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for an agreement between Russia and the US to guarantee not to engage in cyber-meddling in each other's elections.

In a statement ahead of the US presidential election on November 3, Putin called for an agreement between the two countries to prevent incidents in cyberspace.

"(I propose)... exchanging guarantees of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, including electoral processes, including using information and communication technologies and high-tech methods," he said.

First Published: Sat, September 26 2020. 02:07 IST

