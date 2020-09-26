Russian President Putin seeks cyber deal with US for no 'poll meddling'

-

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for an agreement between Russia and the US to guarantee not to engage in cyber-meddling in each other's elections.
In a statement ahead of the US presidential election on November 3, Putin called for an agreement between the two countries to prevent incidents in cyberspace.
"(I propose)... exchanging guarantees of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, including electoral processes, including using information and communication technologies and high-tech methods," he said.
