Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law paving way to rule until 2036

Russian President signed a law allowing him to run for two more terms in the once his current term ends in 2024, a document posted on a government website showed on Monday.

The legislation, which can pave the way for Putin to stay in power until 2036 should he choose to do so and win re-election, reflects sweeping changes to the constitution last year.

If elected both times, he would remain president until 2036, surpassing Josef Stalin as the longest-serving leader of since Peter the Great.