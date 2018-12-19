Saudi Arabia has no plans to change its policy of levy on expat hires

has no intention of changing its policy on expat fees, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told a post-budget news conference on Wednesday.

The government charges fees for hiring expatriates and obtaining visas for their dependents, and they are due to rise next year as part of a policy to encourage hiring of local citizens in preference to foreigners. The private sector has lobbied for the fee rises to be delayed.

Fuel prices are reviewed regularly, but there is no intention to increase other energy prices in 2019, Jadaan added without elaborating. Under previously announced policy, domestic prices of fuels including gasoline, diesel and kerosene may ne raised in 2019.