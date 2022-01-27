Saudi Arabia may raise March crude oil prices for Asia on robust demand

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways 2.0 faces turbulence before take-off?
Aramco deal on backburner a minor setback; buy RIL on dips: Analysts
US pension fund to vote against Aramco chair for Reliance board: Report
Saudi Aramco may open $110-billion gas project to foreign investors
Saudi Aramco aims to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Report
-
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise prices of all grades of crude it sells to Asia in March on firm demand and stronger margins for gasoil and jet fuel, trade sources said.
The March official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light crude could rise by about 60 cents a barrel from the previous month, according to seven refining sources surveyed by Reuters on Jan 25-26, which would mark a rebound after a $1.10 a barrel cut in February.
The anticipated price hikes for March supplies come after Middle East benchmarks strengthened this month. Asia's crude demand has been robust as refiners' margins stayed firm with the Omicron coronavirus variant having a smaller than expected impact on global fuel consumption so far.
Strong gasoil and jet fuel margins are expected to support bigger price hikes for light grades compared with heavier crude, traders said. Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia.
State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.
Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
(Reporting by Florence Tan. Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU