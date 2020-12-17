Saudi Arabia plans spending cuts in 2021 as economy recovers: Report

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco plans further spending cuts to pay for dividend: Report
Saudi Arabia's economy shrinks 7% in Q2, joblessness at record high
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Our strategic objectives remain unchanged despite Covid: Saudi ambassador
Saudi Aramco to go ahead with plans to boost oil output capacity, says CEO
-
Saudi Arabia said its spending plans for next year would be expansionary, as it leans more heavily on government-controlled funds to make up for cuts to a finance ministry budget battered by a decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
The kingdom will stick to its plan to cut spending by 7.3 per cent in 2021 after its deficit widened dramatically this year, according to an annual budget statement released Tuesday. Spending is projected at 990 billion riyals ($264 billion). Revenue is expected to rise to 849 billion riyals. The budget deficit is expected to narrow to 141 billion riyals, or 4.9 per cent of economic output, compared to nearly 300 billion riyals, or 12 per cent of gross domestic product, this year.
Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said Saudi wealth funds were expected to spend 100s of billions of riyals in the local economy in the coming years, even as the government’s direct expenditure drops.
“We still believe we are not out of the woods yet and we wanted to make sure we had enough financing for the health service and make sure we are prepared for a wave two, God forbid, to hit Saudi Arabia,” Jadaan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. The budget “is expansionary.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU