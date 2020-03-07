JUST IN
Saudi Aramco puts off oil pricing after failure of Opec alliance in Vienna

Biggest oil exporter usually gives pricing on 5th of each month

Bloomberg 

Saudi Aramco
Aramco is planning to wait until Monday to release the figures

Saudi Aramco may announce its monthly crude-pricing as late as Monday after delaying the announcement on Thursday, an exceptional step by the biggest oil exporter, as the fallout from the breakup of the Opec alliance in Vienna continues.

While the state producer — which typically publishes its monthly pricing on the 5th of each month — finalised numbers on Saturday, according to a buyer familiar with the process, it’s planning to wait until Monday to release the figures. It hasn’t missed that target for at least a decade, according to Bloomberg’s stories on pricing decisions.

First Published: Sat, March 07 2020. 22:57 IST

