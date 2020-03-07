Saudi Aramco puts off oil pricing after failure of Opec alliance in Vienna

may announce its monthly crude-pricing as late as Monday after delaying the announcement on Thursday, an exceptional step by the biggest oil exporter, as the fallout from the breakup of the Opec alliance in continues.

While the state producer — which typically publishes its monthly pricing on the 5th of each month — finalised numbers on Saturday, according to a buyer familiar with the process, it’s planning to wait until Monday to release the figures. It hasn’t missed that target for at least a decade, according to Bloomberg’s stories on pricing decisions.